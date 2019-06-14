SEATTLE — Seattle Storm fans have the opportunity to get two free tickets and a spiked seltzer voucher at a Happy Hour game-- all by donating blood.

The team has partnered with Bloodworks Northwest and San Juan Seltzer for the "Pint for Pint" program.

Three lives can be saved for every pint of blood collected through the Pint for Pint program, Bloodworks Northwest says.

Last season, nearly 2,000 Storm fans donated blood at a Bloodworks Northwest Donor Center, saving an estimated 5,697 lives.

Fans can donate blood at any Washington Bloodworks Northwest Donor Center location.

After they donate, fans will get a confirmation email that will include a link to claim the tickets to a Happy Hour game.

The Storm will host seven Happy Hour games this season, beginning Friday, June 21 at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

Seattle Storm

At the arena, donors can stop by the Bloodworks Northwest booth on the concourse to receive a voucher for a free San Juan Seltzer.

You can schedule an appointment ahead of time at any Bloodworks Northwest Donor Center.

The "Pint for Pint" program runs until Aug. 4.