Every election year, there’s some debate over whether Election Day should be a national holiday to encourage voter turnout. But for most Americans, Nov. 6 will be an ordinary workday — unless they’re one of about 300 employees at Outreach.

The Seattle software startup is creating its own holiday for employees, dubbed Democracy Day. On Nov. 6, work will be optional to remove barriers that might discourage Outreach employees from voting. Those who do come into the office will be greeted with a celebration of democracy, complete with bubbly, food, and political discussions.

“I wanted to honor the importance of the right and duty to vote by creating an observation of Democracy Day, and make it easy for all Outreachers to participate in what is a critical day of citizenship in our country,” Outreach CEO Manny Medina said in an email to employees.

