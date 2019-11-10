SEATTLE — Several road closures will have a major impact on traffic in the Seattle area this weekend.

SR 520 bridge closed

11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14 All lanes westbound between 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill and Montlake Boulevard in Seattle will be closed. All associated SR 520 on- and off-ramps will close. SR 520 Trail will close between Seattle and the Evergreen Point lid in Medina. The speed limit will be reduced to 40 mph to keep travelers and workers safe through the work zone.



The closure is a part of a two-step approach that will reduce westbound lanes from three to two so crews can create a new work zone in the Montlake area and build new eastbound lanes from Montlake Boulevard to the floating bridge.

Crews will close eastbound SR 520 on the weekend of Oct. 26-27.

Westbound transit users, drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians will need to find a different route during closures.

SR 99 tunnel closures

10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 to 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 All lanes southbound SR 99 tunnel will close for routine maintenance.

11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14 All lanes northbound SR 99 between South Spokane Street and Harrison Street will be closed for concrete panel repair.



Link light rail red line changes

11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 to 1 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14 Shuttle buses will replace Link Red Line trains in both directions between SODO – Capitol Hill. Free bus shuttles will run every seven minutes in groups of two buses at a time to drop people off on the impacted routes. Trains will run as usual between SODO – Angle Lake and Capitol Hill – UW Crews will be constructing a new temporary platform to Pioneer Square Station.



Other weekends the link service will be limited are Oct. 26-27 and Nov. 9-10.

Crews are laying the groundwork to open the Blue Line, a new Link line that will take riders from Northgate to Redmond beginning 2023.