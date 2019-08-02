Some of the finest athletes to emerge from the Pacific Northwest are gathering at the 84th annual MTRWestern Sports Star of the Year Awards.

The gala is being held at the Sheraton Grand Seattle starting with a reception at 5:30 p.m. and ceremony starting at 7:30 p.m.

WATCH HERE: KING 5 Sports Director Paul Silvi hosts surprise guests

The event has celebrated the achievements of Washington athletes for the past nine decades, according to Visit Seattle.

This year's event will reunite members of the 1979 Seattle SuperSonics on the 40th anniversary of their NBA championship.

Here are the nominees:

Female Sports Star

Devon Adelman – Special Olympics USA Games

Sis Bates – University of Washington

Alexis Montgomery – Seattle University

Breanna Stewart – Seattle Storm

Jodie Taylor – Seattle Reign FC

Morgan Weaver – Washington State University

Male Sports Star

Ben Burr-Kirven – University of Washington

Mitch Haniger – Seattle Mariners

Tyler Lockett – Seattle Seahawks

Phil Mack – Seattle Seawolves

Gardner Minshew II – Washington State University

Coach Brian Schmetzer – Seattle Sounders FC

Sports Story

NHL Seattle ticket sales and franchise announcement

Seattle Seawolves win MLR Championship

Seattle Storm win WNBA Championship

Shaquem Griffin re-united with twin as Seattle Seahawks draft selection

Special Olympics USA Games hosted in Seattle