Some of the finest athletes to emerge from the Pacific Northwest are gathering at the 84th annual MTRWestern Sports Star of the Year Awards.
The gala is being held at the Sheraton Grand Seattle starting with a reception at 5:30 p.m. and ceremony starting at 7:30 p.m.
WATCH HERE: KING 5 Sports Director Paul Silvi hosts surprise guests
The event has celebrated the achievements of Washington athletes for the past nine decades, according to Visit Seattle.
This year's event will reunite members of the 1979 Seattle SuperSonics on the 40th anniversary of their NBA championship.
Here are the nominees:
Female Sports Star
Devon Adelman – Special Olympics USA Games
Sis Bates – University of Washington
Alexis Montgomery – Seattle University
Breanna Stewart – Seattle Storm
Jodie Taylor – Seattle Reign FC
Morgan Weaver – Washington State University
Male Sports Star
Ben Burr-Kirven – University of Washington
Mitch Haniger – Seattle Mariners
Tyler Lockett – Seattle Seahawks
Phil Mack – Seattle Seawolves
Gardner Minshew II – Washington State University
Coach Brian Schmetzer – Seattle Sounders FC
Sports Story
NHL Seattle ticket sales and franchise announcement
Seattle Seawolves win MLR Championship
Seattle Storm win WNBA Championship
Shaquem Griffin re-united with twin as Seattle Seahawks draft selection
Special Olympics USA Games hosted in Seattle