SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video is from a story previously aired on KING 5 about the new Sounders FC owners.

Seattle’s Major League Soccer team has yet another owner, who will also double as a team president.

Peter Tomozawa met with selected reporters on Wednesday to talk about why he’s decided to get involved in Major League Soccer, after a lengthy career outside the city of Seattle.

Tomozawa grew up in Michigan. He, along with his wife, eventually found his way to Hawaii, where he worked for Goldman Sachs, and later the city of Honolulu and State of Hawaii.

That's also where he started his family and raised his son who fell in love with soccer.

That love eventually led his son to a Sounders Academy and allowed the Tomozawa family to discover the franchise and the city’s enthusiasm for it.

During the meeting with reporters, Tomozawa talked extensively about community and how his public service gave him a perspective that he believes should apply to franchise ownership.

It was a long way of explaining why he's moved on from a role with the Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee to a role with two hats: minority owner and President of Business Operations of the Sounders.

Tomozawa's position will be on the same level, in the organizational chart, as GM Garth Lagerwey. He will oversee all departments within the business operations at the team’s Pioneer Square headquarters, and will report directly to team owner Adrian Hanauer.

Tomozawa now owns parts of multiple teams. Besides the Sounders, he also owns a part of the Vegas Golden Knights, plus Swansea City and Barnsley.

The terms of his Sounders ownership were undisclosed, but he and his wife Donna LeDuc are the 12th family to be part of the franchise's new ownership group.