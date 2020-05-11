Seattle small business collecting leftover Halloween candy for homeless youth

Ryan Metzger, creator of Ridwell, is currently collecting any leftover Halloween candy to make birthday bags for children experiencing homelessness.

SEATTLE — One Seattle dad has created a unique recycling company, inspired by his son, that helps nonprofits with a variety of needs.

Ridwell customers can confidently recycle items like batteries, lightbulbs, clothing and plastic films and packaging that comes with mail orders. The service had around 1,500 local customers last summer and has quickly grown to more than 13,000 homes around Puget Sound.

Recently, they collected used kitchenware to donate to refugee families. Earlier this year they collected school supplies and even donated more than 20,000 pounds of food to local shelters and food banks.

Ridwell creator Ryan Metzger said that they quickly added another rotating category that helps with seasonal requests, and right now they're working on taking in Halloween candy.

