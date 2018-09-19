If you see a lot of blue lights around Seattle landmarks this week, it’s not in honor of the Seahawks — this time, the color scheme is paying tribute to another one of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s pet projects, the Allen Institute.

Hot spots such as CenturyLink Field, home of the Seahawks; and Columbia Tower, Seattle’s tallest building, will be turning on their cool-blue mood lighting to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the institute’s founding in 2003.

The work began with the Allen Institute for Brain Science, and continued with the Allen Institute for Cell Science (founded in 2014) and The Paul G. Allen Frontiers Group (founded in 2016).

Here's when the following buildings will go blue:

Allen Institute: Sept. 17-22.

CenturyLink Field: Sept. 18.

Columbia Tower: Sept. 18.

Evergreen Point (SR 520) Floating Bridge: Sept. 17-22.

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center: Sept. 17-22.

GLY Construction cranes at South Lake Union: Sept. 17.

Juno Therapeutics: Sept. 18.

Museum of History and Industry: Sept. 17-22.

Two Union Square: Sept. 18.

Westin Hotel: Sept. 17-21.

Vulcan: Sept. 17-22.

