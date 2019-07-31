BELFAIR, Wash. — The near-death crash of a Seattle skateboarder could end up changing a state law.

Aidan Schellings, a 19-year-old from Seattle, suffered a fractured skull and traumatic brain injury when he fell while riding his skateboard in April.

He was not wearing a helmet.

State Rep. Dan Griffey said when lawmakers return to Olympia next January, he will propose a bill to increase grant funding for local first responders to be able to buy and distribute skateboard and bike helmets.

“I think it could make a difference. We could stop traumatic brain injuries before they happen. Can we do something in the light of this tragedy that makes sure other kids don’t have to suffer?” asked Griffey, who is an EMT with Central Mason Fire.

Griffey said he would also explore a proposal to waive sales taxes on the purchase of skateboard helmets.

See more on Aidan's Impact below: