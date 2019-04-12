Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is known worldwide for her distinct voice and moving lyrics. Despite global fame, the three-time Grammy Award winner has her roots firmly planted in the Pacific Northwest.

Carlile grew up in Ravensdale, a quaint, wooded area of King County. That's about a 30-minute drive from Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture, where Carlile greeted a sold-out crowd on Tuesday night.

MoPOP honored Carlile with the Founders Award, their signature honor. The museum said, "As a tireless champion for female and emerging artists, Carlile's commitment to raising all voices exemplifies MoPOP's mission to make creative expression a life-changing force by offering experiences that inspire and connect."

Carlile was scheduled to perform on Tuesday, but was sidelined by laryngitis. In front of a packed crowd of fans and fellow musicians, Carlile joked, "Just to bring this whole thing back to reality, I might be the only recipient of this award to have busked and asked for money outside the building."

RELATED: Brandi Carlile wins big at Grammys, takes home 3 awards

A young artist from nearby Maple Valley recently paid tribute to Carlile on a national stage. Teen singing sensation Benicio Bryant performed Carlile's hit song "The Joke" on America's Got Talent.

RELATED: Brandi Carlile, Dave Grohl play surprise concert at Pike Place Market