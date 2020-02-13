The two suspects connected to a deadly shooting in downtown Seattle last month have been extradited back to Washington state.

Marquise Tolbert and William Toliver were booked into the King County Jail on Wednesday, according to officials.

Tolbert and Toliver are charged with murder for the shooting on Jan. 22 that left one person dead and seven others injured.

Tolbert and Toliver were arrested in Las Vegas on Feb. 1 after fleeing the state days after the shooting. They were booked into the Clark County Jail awaiting extradition.

It's unknown when they will go to trial in King County.

A third suspect, Jamel Jackson, who was also injured in the shooting was booked into King County Jail after receiving treatment.

The shooting occurred at the start of rush hour when the downtown area was filled with commuters and shoppers.

Surveillance video shows Tolbert and Toliver standing across from Jackson at the corner of East Pine Street and Third Avenue, according to court documents. The three men can be seen exchanging words across from the McDonald's before shots were fired.

Tanya Jackson, 50, was killed in the crossfire. Seven other people were injured in the shooting, including a 9-year-old boy.

Buildings were damaged by gunfire and several loaded buses were nearby. One bus was struck by a stray bullet in the driver's window, narrowly missing the driver.

An analysis of surveillance video shows that Jackson's shot did not injure or kill any of the victims, according to court documents.

Court documents claim that both Toliver and Tolbert fired at least 20 rounds "with no regard for the dozens of innocent people around them."

