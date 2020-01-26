SEATTLE — Seattle police's increased presence along 3rd Avenue and Pine Street on Saturday served as a reminder of the deadly shooting that took place there earlier this week. But it's not the only reminder.

There's also a growing memorial for 50-year-old Tanya Jackson, who was killed during the shooting.

Andrea Carnes is the deputy director for Plymouth Housing, a nonprofit that helps provide permanent housing and services to those battling homelessness like Jackson was.

“She had a way of connecting to other people who had similar pasts to herself,” said Carnes.

Carnes said Jackson moved into Plymouth Housing in 2011 and quickly built strong relationships with both the staff and her neighbors, particularly the man who lived next to her.

“I thought it was beautiful he would share how much she would just check on him,” Carnes said, “It just spoke to the caretaking nature she had.”

RELATED: 'Incredible young man': Boy released from hospital after downtown Seattle shooting

Carnes said when they heard about Jackson's death, it was hard for everyone.

“It’s been really challenging for our staff and our tenants and it brings up a lot of trauma for a lot of tenants who have experienced a lot of other trauma and that’s hard," Carnes said.

But Jackson's memory will not be forgotten, Carnes said.

“She was a resilient woman, she was a woman of great strength, she had overcome a lot and knew she was on a trajectory toward healing and hope,” Carnes said.

Carnes said Plymouth Housing is planning a memorial for Jackson. A second woman who was injured in the shooting is also a Plymouth Housing resident and they are working to help her with anything she needs during her recovery.

That woman remains at Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

A 9-year-old boy was shot in the leg during the downtown shooting was well enough to go home on Friday.

Seattle police are still searching for two suspects they say were involved in the shooting. A third suspect was also shot and treated at Harborview and then booked into jail.

RELATED: Remaining suspects in deadly Seattle shooting have 65 combined arrests