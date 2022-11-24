Seattle shelters seeing increased demand for Thanksgiving meals this year

Between meals served inside the dining room and those served through outreach programs, an expected 1,000 Thanksgiving dinners will be served.

SEATTLE — For the first time since 2019, hundreds of volunteers will gather across Union Gospel Mission's five Puget Sound locations to prepare and serve Thanksgiving meals to people experiencing homelessness.

Inflation impacts combined with the shelter still coming out of the pandemic are causing an increase in demand.

"Everything is just more expensive right now," said Heidi Matthews, director of marketing at Seattle's Union Gospel Mission.

By 6:30 a.m., the dining room tables were set with orange tablecloths, flowers, and placements decorated by local students.

"We have a few turkeys prepared ahead of time so it smells like going to grandma's house. We want people to come in and have that same feeling of going to visit family," said Norm Hummel, director of food service.

Seattle's Union Gospel Mission is a nonprofit ministry founded in 1932. Their mission is to feed and care for those experiencing homelessness as well as address root causes to break the cycle of homelessness.

Between meals served inside the dining room and those served through outreach programs, Hummel said 1,000 Thanksgiving dinners will be served.

But the need doesn't stop after Thanksgiving.

"As we enter into the colder months, we have a greater need for socks, heavier coats, blankets," said Matthews who also says the organization could use extra volunteers throughout the holiday season.

