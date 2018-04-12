Officials at Seattle's Navigation Center are reviewing security protocols after a man with a gun slipped into the homeless shelter and threatened clients before he was chased away by a shelter resident who fired at him.

The Seattle Times reports no one was shot in the Saturday night incident, but a police report depicted a chaotic scene inside the 85-bed shelter in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood.

At least two shots were fired in and outside the shelter. Police recovered bullet fragments in a stairwell and a shell casing in a parking garage, where the resident chased the suspect and fired at him.

At least three people living at the center were banned as a result of the incident.

The Navigation Center was the first enhanced homeless shelter in Seattle, providing clients 24/7 shelter, case management, services and also more lenient admissions policies.

