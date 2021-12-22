Seattle to open severe weather shelters during cold snap

The Seattle Center Exhibition Hall and Compass Housing Alliance Shelter will offer overnight severe weather shelter space.

SEATTLE — Seattle's Human Services Department says it will be standing up two overnight severe weather shelters as the area anticipates cold temperatures this weekend into next week.

Both shelters will operate from Dec. 25 to 29 and open at 7 p.m. each night.

HSD said the Salvation Army will operate a site at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall at 301 Mercer Street.

People should enter off Mercer and go down the stairs; the site will serve 100 people of all genders aged 18 and up. Pets are allowed and a hygiene station will be accessible.

The Compass Housing Alliance Shelter in Pioneer Square will also be open, located at 210 Alaskan Way South. It will serve around 80 people of all genders aged 18 and up; only service animals are allowed.

Severe Weather Night Shelters:

City staff are working with the YWCA and Mary's Place to coordinate sheltering families with children; if in need of shelter, call 2-1-1 or 1-877-211-9274. Parents can also call the King County Emergency Family Shelter Intake Line at 206-245-1026 between 8 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.

"What it means to the community is that folks have the opportunity to come off the streets, into a warm place," said Simon Foster, Salvation Army Northwest Division director of operations. "To ensure that they have somewhere safe and somewhere that they can be fed."

The Salvation Army is already housing 241 people in its enhanced shelter in SoDo, and is set to house 269 starting Jan.1. They will administer the Seattle Center site.

"There's a significant need out there, we have a lot of neighbors, friends and family who are on the street and we are going to continue to help those and offer folks an opportunity to have a warm place to stay," Foster said.

Meanwhile, the city's Office of Emergency Management is coordinating with departments to monitor the expected cold weather and ensure the city is ready to respond.

"We're looking at a pretty long cold snap so we're working with departments like public utilities, Seattle City Light, and a lot of those folks working in the field to make sure services will continue," said OEM's Kate Hutton. "So folks like SDOT who will keep the roads plowed if there is ice that falls and making sure our city services can continue."

Hutton said all residents can prepare for the cold weather by planning ahead. They can sign up for emergency information through AlertSeattle by clicking here.

If they expect to travel over the holiday weekend, they should check road and pass conditions before leaving, and pack a preparedness bag in their vehicle. They should also prepare pipes and leave faucets open so pipes don't freeze.

As for day-time warming centers, HSD said community members are encouraged to visit public spaces such as libraries and the Seattle Armory Center; the department said the Emergency Operations Center is collecting additional day and warming center location information and will share updated lists.