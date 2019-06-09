Fall weather arrives
On Saturday, clouds will start to increase, but we'll stay dry during the day. Temperatures fall into the mid 70s. A broad weather system approaches Saturday night into Sunday bringing a few rain showers during the day, and temps will barely reach 70 degrees.
Seattle traffic
The two right lanes of northbound I-5 will be closed on the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle on Saturday night. The on-ramp from Roanoke Street and Harvard Avenue will also be closed.
Free Tacoma concert
Point Defiance Park is celebrating the Wilson Way Bridge and Dune Peninsula park opening with a family-friendly event and free concert this weekend. Vertical Horizon will perform Saturday from 1-4 p.m. There will also be a beer and wine garden and food trucks.
Mukilteo Lighthouse Festival
Mukilteo’s annual Lighthouse Festival is back this weekend with artists booths, a beer garden, live music, and fireworks on Saturday night. The festival takes place at Mukilteo Lighthouse Park on Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Washington State Fair
It’s Rodeo Weekend at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup featuring four Wrangler ProRodeo Tour Finale events. After the evening rodeo performances, event-goers can join the Dancin’ in the Dirt party with live performances from country music artists.