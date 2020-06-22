Seattle police investigate second shooting in area of Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone or CHOP

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting in the area of the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, also known as CHOP. It's the second shooting in the CHOP area in two days.
A person was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound and is in serious condition, according to hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg.
Gregg said the person arrived at the hospital at about 11 p.m. Sunday in a private vehicle from Capitol Hill.
Seattle police tweeted about the shooting and said they were hearing "conflicting reports" about a possible second shooting in the same area, but that has not been confirmed.
No suspect descriptions were available.
The shooting Sunday night follows a deadly shooting in the CHOP early Saturday morning that left a 19-year-old man dead and another man critically injured.
No arrests have been made in that case.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
