SEATTLE — Seattle city leaders said Friday they had no plans to remove a homeless encampment along Utah Ave. S., which is the stretch of road that turns into the "Hawk Alley" tailgate party during some Seahawks games.

There were several tents and RVs lining the public parking spaces along Utah Ave. S. Friday.

The Seahawks will play the Bengals on Sunday in their season opener at CenturyLink Field.

Hawk Alley organizers said they planned to start setting up their tailgate party on Saturday and were unsure what kind of response they would get from the campers, who had been there for several days, if not weeks.

City homeless outreach teams visited the encampment Friday, a city spokesperson said, but no notice was issued telling the campers they needed to pack up.

