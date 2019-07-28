SEATTLE — The Salvation Army will close its 4th Avenue location in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood on September 27. The nonprofit said property has been for sale since August 2018 and it’s time to begin a transition.

“The warehouse is from 1930. It’s old, tired, and costly to operate,” said Bill Dickinson, divisional commander of the Northwest Salvation Army.

The 4th Avenue location has three buildings which make up the Salvation Army’s thrift store, warehouse, and residence hall. Dickinson said they’re looking for a new location for a thrift store and plan to downsize its alcohol and drug rehabilitation program and move it to another location.

“The timing is right for us to make this transition and do it in a way we can prepare,” said Dickinson.

The Salvation Army said it plans to suspend the woman’s alcohol and drug rehabilitation program. It will also downsize the men’s program from 103 spots to 36. Dickinson said the program will also go through a transition.

On October 1, the Salvation Army men’s drug and alcohol rehabilitation program will have a new model. The program is six-months and offered at no cost. Dickinson said the new program will have an increased focus on job training for things such as construction, custodial, and technical skills. The nonprofit is encouraging businesses with job training ideas to reach out.

A model to relaunch the women’s program is still being finalized. Dickinson said he hopes to see the program grow back to its current size of 103 men and 25 women.

“We value the program. We see the value of the program and providing that resource to the community is important to us,” said Dickinson.