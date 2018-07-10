On Saturday, the Seattle Robotics Society held its annual Robothon at Seattle Center.

The event, which has run for more than 20 years, brings together enthusiasts and tinkerers from around the area.

Rob Purdy, of Western Allied Robotics, announced the BattleBots portion, which drew a crowd of kids and adults.

Rob Purdy calls a robot battle.

Purdy saw that interest as a way to introduce kids to some of the basics of STEM – basic mechanical and electrical concepts learned while building the remote-control robots.

“It’s a doorstep,” he said in between bouts. “If it helps you in the door and get excited about technology, this is a great place to start.”

That’s what happened to Doug Brown’s son – at a young age, he got involved at a similar event, and ended up competing for years. Now, he’s got a mechanical engineering degree – and Doug keeps coming to competitions on his own.

A robot designed to navigate to an orange cone on its own.

“There’s always repairs,” he laughed, working on the robot. “…There’s a lot of sharp people here. Everybody is really hands-on.”

But it’s not just about fighting – some robots navigate outdoors, autonomously seeking an orange cone. Others navigate a mock-up of a living room to retrieve soda from the fridge.

“It doesn’t always work,” laughed Tom Carroll, of the Seattle Robotics Society.

But he said it inspires him to see kids excited by technology.

“I think these kids will be the ones in aerospace, industry, making games – things like that,” he said.

