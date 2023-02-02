Seattle retirement community celebrating Black History month with Bingo

The game honors Black trailblazers and their contributions throughout history.

SEATTLE — The Lakeshore retirement community in south Seattle is celebrating Black History Month by fusing history and one of the communities favorite pastime games: bingo.

Black History Bingo focuses on the many Black trailblazers and will test residents on their knowledge of some iconic historical figures.

Sheila Flowers is the event planner for The Lakeshore and says she enjoyed preparing educational goodie bags for the residents.

“We are honoring Black Trailblazers like Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr. and even Oprah,” said Flowers.

The traditional bingo cards were replaced with cards featuring images of historical figures ranging from Rosa Parks to Jim Brown.

“We have some fun facts to go along with each person so it’s a game but it’s education(al) and celebrating black history," Flowers said.

Lysa Almo with The Lakeshore says the residents celebrate their diversity and are eager to participate in events like this.

“When it’s diverse, anything that has to do with another culture, they’re there,” said Almo.

The Lakeshore staff is preparing for an event later in the month highlighting the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II.

"The residents here really care about these events and the room is usually full of guests," said Almo.

Seahawks legend Edwin "Pearl" Bailey hosted the Black History Bingo gathering. Bailey was drafted by the Seahawks in 1981 and was an offensive guard in Seattle for 11 seasons.

"People think football was my proudest accomplishment but it's the work I'm doing now that makes me the most happy," he said.

After retiring from football, Bailey ventured into the world of para-education at Mount Rainier High School in Des Moines. He worked with the Highline School District's central office in the special education department.