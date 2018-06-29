Vice President Mike Pence visited Guatemala Thursday and defended the administration’s zero tolerance immigration policy, according to Bloomberg news.

Most of the asylum seekers detained at the Southern border in recent weeks have arrived from Central America. Continued violence and instability in the Northern Triangle of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador have led to a surge in migration from the region over the past several years.

"This isn’t a decision people take lightly,” said Michele Frix, a volunteer researcher with Seattle University’s Central America Initiative. “Folks are leaving situations of extreme violence often.”

Frix and graduate student Joyce Moreno just returned to Seattle from Guatemala where their work was focused on studying the extreme violence against women, one of the lead causes of migration.

“We know that the number of women migrating is increasing and that women in these countries have extreme high rates of domestic violence and gender-based violence, more so than in other countries,” explained Frix.

Moreno, working on a Masters in school counseling, says she’s studying the ways in which women can heal from violence in Central America. Her work also takes on special personal significance, as the daughter of Salvadorian refugees who fled the civil war in their home country, during the 1990s.

“They came here because they didn't have a choice,” Moreno said. “It was that or die, if I were to be totally honest.”

“It's kind of difficult to bridge together this idea that folks coming in are affiliated with gangs, when it's as Michele says, usually people fleeing from violence and cut ties with that to make a better life here,” Moreno continued.

Their recent trip to the region coincided with this month's surge in detentions and family separations at the Southern Border. Frix says she talked to women and community members who said despite the extreme risks and dangers of the journey, they’re still willing to risk everything to try and cross into the United States.

“I think that's really powerful to think about someone facing such extreme circumstances, but knowing it's the only option they face,” said Frix.

The Council on Foreign Relations noted a five-fold increase in the number of asylum seekers from 2012 to 2015. Migrants from Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras cited violence, forced gang recruitment, extortion and poverty as reasons for leaving, according to CFR.

The three countries in the Northern Triangle rank among the most violent in the world, according to researchers, scarred by decades of war in the region.

Background on “Central America’s Violent Northern Triangle” from the Council on Foreign Relations

“This is decades of compounding civil unrest, lack of economic opportunities, violence, so the solutions must also be multi-faceted, need to be long-term and looking out decades as well," said Frix, who points out there’s no one underlying cause or easy fix.

“Central Americans have the solutions to these complex problems that they’re facing,” she said. “We need to be working with them, designing that with them."

Frix and Moreno say even if Seattle feels a world away, awareness is the first part of understanding the bigger picture.

“Among my community, especially the Central American community, it's very difficult to hear the news and this anti-immigrant sentiment because we really are just trying to tie ourselves into this community through our tenacity, through our hard work through our dreams of a better future for generations to come, and if that's not American, I don't know what is,” said Moreno.

Read more on Seattle University’s Central America Initiative led by Professor Serena Cosgrove—focused on gender-based violence, women’s leadership, and how survivors can heal from trauma. Their work started in 2013 in partnership with Universidad Rafael Landívar, a sister Jesuit University in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala.

Michele Frix authored the following report based on her first trip to the region in 2013.

Additional background: Women on the Run report from UNHCR, the UN refugee agency

© 2018 KING