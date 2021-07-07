Seattle residents could qualify for up to $3,000 in direct COVID-19 relief payments

Eligible Seattleites can apply for one-time direct cash payments of up to $3,000 until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 15.

SEATTLE – The city of Seattle has organized its own relief fund for low-income residents struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic with one-time direct cash payments available of up to $3,000.

The fund totaling $16 million is available for many residents, with the amount of relief determined by household size.

Mayor Jenny Durkan announced the fund Monday, saying in a statement, “As the first U.S. city to be significantly impacted by COVID-19, Seattle has been a leader to rise to address both the public health and economic challenges of this pandemic. We were the first city to quickly respond to directly support our residents and small businesses with grants, innovative new programs like grocery vouchers and rental assistance, and direct cash assistance.”

This fund is in addition to the $6.5 million being distributed to low-income immigrants through the city’s COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund and community-based organizations through Seattle Rescue Funds.

Those eligible for these one-time direct cash payments must be at least 18 years old and have an income under 50% of Seattle’s median income as well as be or be living with someone who is one of these:

Living within Seattle

Enrolled in the Seattle Promise Program

Enrolled in Seattle Public Schools

An artist or cultural worker who has owned or rented a space within Seattle at any time since March 2020

In order to make 50% of Seattle’s median income, an individual must make less than $40,500 a year, and a family of four must make less than $57,850.

Seattle residents can apply online from now until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 15. Anyone needing language assistance can find help from various community-based organizations.