Red Nose Day funds help Seattle nonprofits give back

Red Nose Day aims to shine a spotlight on child poverty and raise funds for nonprofits making a difference.

SEATTLE — The sixth annual Red Nose Day is a star-studded and laugh-filled television event that aims to fight childhood poverty.

In five years, Red Nose Day has raised $200 million and has positively impacted the lives of nearly 25 million kids.

Here are two Puget Sound organizations who will receive proceeds from the fundraiser.

City Year

City Year is a national service nonprofit that works with the education system to help students and ensure equitable access to learning opportunities. City Year members serve in schools all day, every day, preparing students with the social, emotional and academic skills and mindsets to succeed in school and in life.

Seattle’s City Year chapter has been going strong for 23 years, and Executive Director Lee Lambert says without Red Nose Day funding they wouldn’t be able to do to the work they do in Seattle schools.

Food Lifeline

Food Lifeline, a local partner with Feeding America, says the funds it receives from Red Nose Day will help local food banks in a powerful way.

Food Lifeline provides food to more than 300 shelters, food banks and other meal programs across western Washington.

With the current COVID-19 pandemic the food banks aren’t able to keep up with demand. The need has nearly doubled since the COVID-19 outbreak while food donations have dropped by 70%, according to Food Lifeline.

Food Lifeline has mobilized to offer thousands of boxes of food at drive-up locations. It’s confidential and there’s no paperwork attached.

Food Lifeline says, “Hunger doesn’t have to happen,”and is working with the National Guard to build and fill the boxes.