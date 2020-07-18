Man killed in northeast Seattle house fire, firefighter injured

An adult man was found dead inside a burning home on Ravenna Ave. NE. An elderly woman in the home at the time was sent to the hospital for her injuries.

SEATTLE — A man was found dead following a fire inside a northeast Seattle home on Saturday afternoon.

Seattle fire crews responded to a home on Ravenna Ave. NE around 1 p.m. for a fully-involved house fire.

The Seattle Fire Department said a man was found dead inside the home and an elderly woman who was inside at the time was sent to the hospital. She is in stable condition, according to SFD.

A public information officer at the scene told KING 5 that the victims were a mother and son who lived together in the home. A third person made it out of the home safely, Seattle fire told KING 5.

A firefighter received minor injuries and was also sent to the hospital.

At this time, it's not known what caused the fire or if the home had any smoke alarms.

The Red Cross is reaching out to help the family.

This is a developing story.