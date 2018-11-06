Congratulations, Wanz! Seattle artist Michael "Wanz" Wansley graduated from Central Washington University in Ellensburg this weekend.

Wanz, now 56, skyrocketed to fame in 2012 with the hit song "Thrift Shop," released by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.

In a Facebook post, the university says Wanz earned his Bachelor of Arts in Music. They used a quote from the rapper to mark his accomplishment: "Never give up, finish what you start, and you’ll never have regret weighing down your heart."

Wanz says he was "blessed and honored" to sing the national anthem at CWU's graduation. He dedicated his degree to "Mom, Dad, and LarryJ, gone but always with me. Sharing this with my sis as well. Long time comin!!"

The Grammy winner returned to his job as a software tester after a 'surreal' year on tour with Macklemore. Wanz remains an active member of the Seattle community and used his battle with cancer as a wake-up call to African American men.

