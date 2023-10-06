Seattle nonprofits hold rally after Ukraine dam collapse

The rally was held on the steps of Seattle City Hall on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Just days after the collapse of a major dam in southern Ukraine, multiple Ukrainian nonprofit organizations based out of western Washington organized a rally on Saturday

The rally took place on the steps of Seattle City Hall with the goal to show support for the country.

"I daily check on them, have they survived the night? Have they survived in the bomb shelters? The night attacks? It's a daily routine basically for every Ukrainian right now, you just really have to check if your loved ones are safe," said Tetiana Novkhatska.

Novkhatska is one of the main organizers of Saturday’s rally. She’s also the founder and president of the nonprofit organization Volia Fund which helps fund various projects for the well-being of Ukraine.

Other Ukrainian nonprofit organizations based out of western Washington were involved as well, like the Ukrainian Association of Washington State and Ukraine Defense Support. More than 100 community members came out to support Ukraine and each other during these uncertain times.

"It supports the community of each other. It's showing that we are united,” said Novkhatska. “All Ukrainians are united, regardless of which organization, or church we represent. We are together, we are united."

United, after more than a year of war. That includes this past week's collapse of a major dam. The Kakhovka Dam located is located in southern Ukraine and the destruction is causing massive flooding. More than 3,000 people have been rescued from floodwaters. There is no word yet on what caused the dam to collapse.

It's under Russian control as of Saturday evening meaning no independent investigators can get in to look. Ukraine's president said there are still people trapped in parts of the affected area, that is occupied by Russia.

"It feels so surreal, it feels like you're watching a nightmare in your sleep and you just cannot wake up," said Novkhatska.

Nevertheless, she believes this is not the time to lose faith and hopes people will continue to support Ukraine.