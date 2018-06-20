Dozens turned up at Seattle’s Federal Building on Tuesday to protest the Trump administration’s separation policy. That included young mothers and old Seattleites who say they’re fed up with immigration policy.

It may have been thousands of miles away from the Mexican border, but the passion was still strong.

"I woke up this morning - like a lot of people with this issue on my mind,” says Carl Sander, of Seattle, who held a sign on 2nd Avenue. “You can't just stand quiet in this situation, you gotta stand up and not put up with it.”

Yushan Lin, a young mother with a 2-year old daughter, says she participated because she feels a personal connection to the situation to the south.

“As an immigrant, it is so hard to see those families, moms, separated from their children,” Lin said. “It makes us think, maybe it’s time to move? Because it doesn’t fit our philosophy, like this administration philosophy doesn’t align with ours, it’s sad.”

