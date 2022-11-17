Seattle Public Schools leaders, community discuss ways to improve safety

The conversation was filled with urgency from a community looking for more action to keep kids safe, however the dialogue was about how.

SEATTLE — Leaders in the Seattle Public School system, Seattle Police Offices, parents and students met Thursday night to discuss how to make schools safer.

The conversation highlighted frustrations about outdated systems used to support kids, school resource officers and overall building security.

"Right now we're killing each other and that hurts me," said one student. "I feel like right now we don't really want to make a change. We're just talking about making a change. Actions speak louder than words."

"What worked for me when I was your age is not going to work for these kids coming out now," said Ted Howard the assistant superintendent of Strategy and Climate for Seattle Public Schools, "We're here to help support you so you can figure out what you want and need so you can help guide us so we can help you."

The meeting was hosted by the Seattle Police Department African American Community Advisory Council. Officers listened as the community voiced its complicated relationship with police in schools. The officers also looked to address what they believe are misconceptions about school resource officers.

"We're not in the school to police the students. That's far from the fact. It becomes more of a mentorship," said Seattle Police Detective Denise "Cookie" Bouldin.