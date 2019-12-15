Starting Jan. 2, the Seattle Public Library will eliminate daily fines for overdue materials — and will forgive existing balances.

The Seattle Times reports the change in policy follows the approval of a $219 million Seattle library levy, which voters passed overwhelmingly in August.

The levy will pay for the loss of revenue caused by eliminating fines, for extended hours for many library branches, seismic renovations and additional programs.

Seattle Public Library is following other library systems nationwide in eliminating fines.

Chief librarian Marcellus Turner says the purpose is to provide easy and equitable access to library resources for all patrons.