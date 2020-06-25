Seattle protesters: We are here to dismantle systemic racism

Protesters from Black Collective Voices spoke Thursday saying they still want their demands met, including defunding the Seattle Police Department at least by half.

SEATTLE — Protesters that have been active in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, or CHOP, in Seattle, held a news conference saying the goal of their movement is to dismantle systemic racism.

Naudia Miller of Black Collective Voices said Thursday the collective of protesters, activists, educators and volunteers in the CHOP zone grew organically after intense clashes with police who pulled out of the East Precinct last Monday.

She and other representatives of the collective say they want their demands met including defunding the Seattle Police Department by at least half and using that money to fund community restorative justice, housing and health care.

Earlier this week, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan proposed $20 million in cuts to the police budget in the remainder of 2020, the largest cuts to any department as the city attempts to fill a hole of about $400 million caused by the coronavirus.

In a statement, the mayor said the city is facing record unemployment and "a civil rights movement that is demanding action to rethink policing, acknowledge and dismantle institutional racism and invest in true community, health and opportunity."

The mayor proposes slashing about 5% of the Seattle Police budget this year with an officer hiring freeze next year until a plan is developed “reflecting community priorities for public safety.”

Many of the protests that have dominated Seattle for weeks have demanded a 50% cut to the police department’s budget.