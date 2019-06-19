SEATTLE, Washington — Editor's note: The video in this story is from the 2018 wildfires in Western Washington.

The city of Seattle will upgrade air filtering systems in certain city community centers in preparation for the potential of poor air quality as a result of wildfires.

Five facilities will be fitted with air filters that include elements aimed at reducing pollutants in the air:

Rainier Beach Community Center, 8825 Rainier Ave. S.

International District/Chinatown Community Center, 719 8th Ave. S

The Armory at Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St.

Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St.

Exhibition Hall at Seattle Center, 301 Mercer St.

Access doors at the community centers are sealed to prevent air leaks and air curtains are being installed to prevent any smoke from entering the building.

“It’s time to prepare for what may be our new normal,” said Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan. “As wildfires become more prevalent in our region and smoke from wildfires becomes a growing concern, we are doing everything we can ensure that our communities are prepared. By upgrading our public facilities to provide cleaner indoor air, we are ensuring our residents have a safe location to breathe more easily in extreme conditions.”

The mayor's office said Seattle saw a total of 24 days of increased air pollution due to wildfire smoke in the summers of 2017 and 2018.

For two days in 2017 and four days in 2018, air quality reached the "unhealthy for all" stage, the mayor's office reported.

Mayor Durkan will join public health representatives Wednesday at the Rainier Beach Community Center to provide Seattle residents with resources to stay safe during times of poor air quality.

The resource fair beings at 12 p.m. at 8825 Rainier Ave. South.

