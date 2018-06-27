Seattle Police detectives are looking for the suspect in a kidnapping attempt on First Hill Saturday night. A man originally arrested in the case has since been cleared, based on witness information.

According to police, a father called 911 just before 10 p.m. Saturday to report a man tried to take his child. The father said his son was playing in the breezeway of their apartment when an unknown man picked up the boy and began to run away. The father told police he yelled after the suspect, who was more than 100 feet away, and the suspect dropped the child and continued running.

When police arrived, they found a man matching the suspect's description and took him into custody. He was booked into King County Jail for investigation of kidnapping, but has since been cleared as a suspect, based on information from a witness.

Detectives released surveillance photos of the man they are currently looking for, seen wearing dark clothing and a red and white baseball cap. Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Seattle Police at 206-233-5000.

