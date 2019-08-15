SEATTLE, Wash — Seattle police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred just blocks from the University of Washington campus.

Police responded shortly after 7:00 p.m. to the intersection of NE 43rd Street and University Way NE, that’s near the UW bookstore and UW School of Law, for reports that a person was stabbed.

Police located a man in an alley suffering from apparent stab wounds. The man, believed to be in his 20s, did not survive, police said.

Police said they were still searching for suspects, but no descriptions were available.

A UW campus alert went out at 7:51 p.m. advising students to avoid the area while police investigate.

RELATED: 6 Seattle juveniles rescued during national sex trafficking sting

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.