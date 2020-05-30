Seattle police rifle stolen during violent protests found buried in Marysville yard

The firearm was the last unrecovered police rifle that was stolen during the violent protests in May 2020.

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A Seattle Police Department (SPD) rifle stolen during violent protests downtown on May 30, 2020, has been recovered.

According to the Marysville Police Department, the rifle was found buried in the backyard of a home near 83rd Avenue NE and Soper Hill Road Wednesday afternoon.

The department said Officer Danielle Rusch gathered intelligence while investigating an unrelated incident that suggested the rifle was likely buried in the yard of the Marysville home.

Rusch worked with Seattle Police Robbery Detective Mike Magan to quickly recover the stolen firearm. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also assisted in recovering the stolen rifle.

The firearm was the last unrecovered rifle that was stolen from SPD during the protests in the summer of 2020.

“As partners in law enforcement, we sat nearly helpless watching the news coverage of police vehicles being lit on fire and criminals stealing firearms from them. We are proud of the diligent work of Officer Rusch and her willingness to partner with SPD in the ensuring that this investigation was seen through to the end,” Marysville Public Information Officer TJ San Miguel said in a release.