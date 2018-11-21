Seattle police returned artifacts to Mexico Tuesday after seizing them from a real estate sale last year.

In November 2017, the police department was alerted that Mexican artifacts were being sold at the estate sale. Anthropology experts and Mexican officials determined they were genuine Nayarit clay figures.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History of Mexico determine some of the pieces were of pre-Hispanic origin.

Over the past year, the Major Crimes Task Force worked with the Mexican Consulate, U.S. Attorney's Office, Interpol, U.S. State Department, FBI, and experts to return the items.

“Seattle is a welcoming city and all of us at the Seattle Police Department are so glad that we can reunite these treasured artifacts with their home country of Mexico, where they rightfully belong…welcome home. I want to acknowledge our Major Crimes Task Force whose great work during this investigation led us to this day,” said Chief of Police Carmen Best.

According to the police department, the restitution of the artifacts was done in accordance of the Treaty of Cooperation between Mexico and the United States.

