Seattle police responding to officer-involved shooting in White Center

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue Southwest and Southwest 100th Street, near North Shorewood Park.

Seattle police are responding to an officer-involved shooting in the White Center area Thursday evening.

Witnesses told KING 5 they heard police on a loudspeaker speaking to someone inside a house in that area, followed by flash bangs and the crackle of gunfire.

Police have not yet released any further details, including whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

Seattle Police Interim Chief Adrian Diaz, as well as members of the King County Sheriff's Office, are at the scene.

SPD Public Information Officer is en route to scene of an Officer Involved Shooting in 10000 block of 21st Ave SW. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) August 6, 2021