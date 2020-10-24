Officer shoots, kills dog in North Seattle after it attacked three people

One man was taken to Harborview Medical Center for serious injuries as a result of the attack and two others were treated at the scene.

SEATTLE — A Seattle police officer shot and killed a dog in North Seattle Saturday morning after it attacked three people, police said.

Officers responded to a report of an unknown disturbance in the 14100 block of Linden Avenue North at 4:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers discovered there was a dog attacking people in an apartment.

They were able to coax the dog away from a man who had severe injuries as a result of the attack, police said. After getting the man out, police said a woman was still trapped inside.

The dog wasn't allowing the officers by to get to the injured woman, and that's when one officer shot and killed the dog, police said.

Officers were then able to get the injured woman out of the apartment for treatment.

