SEATTLE — A Seattle police captain was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of sexual exploitation.

53-year-old Randal Woolery, a 31-year veteran with the department, was placed on administrative leave after his arrest.

Woolery was assigned to the Professional Standards Bureau.

The department said Woolery was arrested during an undercover Vice operation in North Seattle.

Vice squads deal with the enforcement of laws concerning gambling, prostitution, pornography and illegal use of liquor and narcotics.

Woolery has not yet been charged, but he has been notified by the court that charges are pending.