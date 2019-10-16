The Seattle Police Department ended their contract for ferry traffic control at the Fauntleroy terminal, Washington State Ferries announced Tuesday.

Now the ferry system is working to finalize a deal with the Washington State Patrol for ferry traffic enforcement.

For now, there is no law enforcement handling traffic duties at the Fauntleroy terminal, which may result in some delays. This lapse in traffic control only applies to the Fauntleroy terminal, which is located in West Seattle and serves Vashon Island and Southworth.

Washington State Ferries did not provide a reason for SPD ending their traffic control contract. The previous deal involved off-duty officers assisting with traffic enforcement.

The ferry system did not indicate when a new deal with WSP might take effect.

"Drivers and pedestrians are also advised to use extra caution on Fauntleroy Way when travelling to and from the terminal," according to a Washington State Ferries statement.

RELATED: Warning about ferry line cheaters after line-cutting incident at Fauntleroy dock