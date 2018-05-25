The search for Seattle's next police chief edges closer to a finish Friday afternoon. Mayor Durkan's search committee plans to announce three finalists for the position during a news conference at City Hall.

The announcement is set for 2:30 p.m.

"In the coming weeks, Mayor Durkan will interview each finalist," her office said in a release Thursday evening. "She will then nominate one of them for the position of Chief of Police at the Seattle Police Department."

The Seattle Times reports interim police chief Carmen Best is still in the running for the position.

Best took over as police chief following the departure of Kathleen O'Toole, who held the position since June 2014.

Mayor Durkan opened up a nationwide search for the department's next police chief. A 25-person committee began the search in January.

WATCH: Families turn anguish into action, voicing input in Seattle Police Chief search

© 2018 KING