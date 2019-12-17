A man was killed when the stolen vehicle he was riding in collided with a garbage truck while fleeing from police in Seattle near Lake City.

Officers spotted a Subaru which matched the description of a stolen vehicle Monday afternoon parked behind a grocery store.

Officers walked up to the Subaru and tried to contact driver and passenger but police say they sped away.

Police say they went south with officers in pursuit, eventually colliding with a parked garbage truck.

The male passenger was killed in the collision. The female suspect climbed out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but was arrested.