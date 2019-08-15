SEATTLE, Wash — Seattle police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing just blocks from the University of Washington campus last week.

Police responded on August 15 to the intersection of NE 43rd Street and University Way NE, near the UW bookstore, for a reported stabbing.

Police found a man, later identified as 20-year-old Valdez Miller, dead in an alley west of the 4200 block of University Way NE.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested Nathan Hunter Patterson, 21, in North Seattle and booked him into the King County Jail for investigation of murder.

"Detectives believe the suspect and the victim were familiar with each other, and a brief verbal dispute precipitated the deadly attack," police said.

Also see | 6 Seattle juveniles rescued during national sex trafficking sting

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.