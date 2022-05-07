Seattle photographer captures stunning shots of fireworks over Lake Union

Seattle Photographer Tim Durkan's photos have been featured in National Geographic and have garnered over 20 million impressions.

SEATTLE — The triumphant return of Seafair fireworks were captured in stunning detail by Seattle photographer Tim Durkan.

The skies above Seattle were lit up with more than 10,000 pounds of fireworks Monday night after a three-year hiatus.

"It was a hurry-up-and-wait opportunity," Durkan said.

Durkan scoped out what he called an ideal spot to capture the fireworks show at Gas Works Park, with the city skyline and the Space Needle in the backdrop.

Durkan was surrounded by droves of excited spectators, but he remained focused and patient with his camera.

"I, myself, like the longer exposures that really help detail each and every moment of those fireworks' short-lived but beautiful lives,” Durkan said.

Durkan shared an exclusive photo collection with KING 5 and captured many spectacular highlights from the 21 minutes show.

Durkan has been featured by National Geographic and has had his photos shared around the world. His most viewed photo is a moonlit Space Needle shot that has upwards of 20 million impressions. Last night was a welcomed change of pace after several years of the show being canceled due to COVID-19.

“It was probably the best show I’ve seen in 10 to 15 years, to be honest,” said Durkan.

The weather cooperated for the full show and Durkan gives credit to the pyrotechnic team from Western Display Fireworks. He was able to capture colors like bright pinks and aqua colors that were new this year.