SEATTLE — Missy Young said caring for animals runs in her family.

"I'm third generation both sides. We've always had pet stores," said Young.

For 30 years, Young has owned Animal Talk Pet Shop in Lake City, and runs a non-profit called Missy's Pet Rescue.

Right now, the shop houses more than two-dozen rescue animals. Young said she wants to place all the animals into permanent homes before the store closes at the end of the month.

“Things were going good, but unfortunately we haven’t been able to make rent for the last three months,” said Young.

This winter’s snowfall left the store without customers for nearly two-weeks, but overall, Young said the store isn’t bringing in enough business.

“It’s either we’re struggling with rent and unable to get food and supplies, or we get the food and supplies and can’t pay the rent,” said Young.

So Young has decided to close Animal Talk Pet Shop and focus on Missy’s Rescue.

“It’s broken my heart to have to give up on this, but at the same time I’m looking forward to focusing on rescue,” said Young.

Young said both Animal Talk Pet Shop and Missy’s Rescue have special sales on the pets and pet supplies. Animal Talk Pet Shop is located at 12322 Lake City Way NE.