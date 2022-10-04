Seattle Parks issues 'long-term temporary' wheel ban at Green Lake Park

The ban means activities like biking, roller-skating and skateboarding cannot use the inner loop.

SEATTLE — Seattle's Parks Department is testing out a "no wheels" policy around the Green Lake inner loop. The parks department called the change a "long-term temporary" ban, while the city develops a design to complete an outer loop around the park.

The ban means activities like biking, roller-skating and skateboarding cannot use the inner loop. Strollers and mobility devices are allowed.

The parks department said the wheel ban is designed to give more space on the crowded trail for people on foot. However, bikers say they enjoy using the inner loop as an escape from the urban like surrounding the park.

"For me it's contact with nature, being closer to the water, seeing the ducks, smelling the trees. When you're at the street you probably smell more of the fumes of the cars and probably (are) more exposed to accidents," said biker Felix Vlanco.

A survey completed by Seattle Department of Transportation said 74 percent of people who responded get around Green Lake Park on foot, 51 percent on bike and seven person on another type of wheel.

To complete the outer loop, SDOT is discussing turning one of the three northbound lanes on Aurora Avenue North into a bike lane. The proposed project has raised questions about safety and traffic impacts.

"It's really become more of an issue, I think for safety for small children, people learning to ride their bikes. Makes no sense to put them out there on the outer loop around the park, makes more sense to put them on the inside. So, I think we just need more discussion from parks department about what's the plan here moving forward," said chair of the Green Lake Community Council, Paul Kostek.