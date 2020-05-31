Seattle orders 5 p.m. curfew amid violent downtown protests after George Floyd rally

Washington activates National Guard to downtown Seattle amid violent protests following a rally over George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Seattle is under curfew orders amid violent downtown protests that started as a peaceful rally over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Crowds are ordered to evacuate the downtown corridor immediately.

Several Seattle police vehicles were set on fire, which the Seattle Fire Department is working to extinguish.

Gov. Jay Inslee has activated up to 200 members of the Washington National Guard to help the city of Seattle. Guard personnel will be unarmed and work under the direction of Seattle city leadership.

Inslee's Chief of Staff David Postman says this is the first time the National Guard has been called into Seattle since the WTO Riots in 1999.

Washington State Ferries has closed Colman Dock until further notice amid the curfew orders.

Both directions of I-5 through downtown Seattle remain closed.

Emergency alerts were sent to cell phones across the region from the city's Office of Emergency Management.

Seattle police say people in the crowd threw fireworks towards people attending the rally and injured citizens and officers. Police said there have been multiple arrests.