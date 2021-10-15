Seattle Opera returning to the stage after pandemic closure

More than a year after the Seattle Opera shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is preparing for a production of "La Bohème."

SEATTLE — The Seattle Opera will return to the stage Saturday night for the first time in more than a year after being shut down because of the pandemic.

The new season kicks off with Giacomo Puccini's "La Bohème."

The opera was the first performance to be canceled last year, which Kristina Murti, who runs marketing for Seattle Opera, said "feels right."

Murti promises much of the same theater experience with some differences. Ticket holders will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering McCaw Hall. Once inside masks must be worn at all times, including during the performance, which has a running time of 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Murti says despite the excitement, tickets sales for opening weekend are slightly down compared to a normal year.

It's not clear by how much, but Murti said it's not enough to impact this season's operations. While it will take years for the opera house to recover, performers agree that being back in person is the first step to healing.

"Pure adrenaline and excitement," said Karen Vuong, who plays Mimi. "It will be so nice to share something that we love and get immediate feedback from the audience. It's very electrifying."

Vuong says it's been challenging singing and rehearsing with a mask on and performers will be tested often, but considering the alternative, she is happy to be back.