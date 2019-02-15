SEATTLE — Seattle residents will have an opportunity Saturday to off-load the garbage that's been piling up due to the snowstorms.

Seattle Public Utilities will open four free garbage drop-off sites on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Lower Woodland: 50th and Whitman

Magnuson Park: 65th street lot, Parking Lot E

Interbay: 17th Ave. W. And W. Barrett Street

West Seattle Stadium: 35th Ave SW & SW Snoqualmie St.

The four sites are only for garbage, not recycling or compost.

Customers can also drop off a load of garbage at the North and South transfer stations for free throughout the weekend. A load is one truck or carload of household garbage, recycling and compost that weights up to 420 pounds. The transfer stations are open 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. on the weekends.

SPU will also issue $10 credits to residential customers’ bills if they have two or more missed pickups for the storms.