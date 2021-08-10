Seattle to begin opening public pools, community centers on Sept. 7

Reopening schedules and certain facility hours may have to be modified due to continued staff shortages.

SEATTLE - Seattle’s public pools and community centers will begin reopening on Sept. 7 as the city’s parks and recreation department (SPR) begins ramping up public services and programming after more than a year and a half of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to opening pools and community centers, SPR will also begin offering various programs at environmental learning centers, along with academic success programs for teens.

As of Tuesday, rentals and swim lessons will not be offered, and things like weight rooms and drop-in sports programs will still be closed when facilities reopen due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases caused by delta variant.

SPR said all of the city’s pools and community centers will follow all COVID-19 restrictions outlined by the state, city and county.

Currently, restrictions call for masking indoors regardless of vaccination status, but SPR said these restrictions could change by the time facilities open.

Pools expected to reopen on Sept. 7 include Medgar Evers Pool and Rainier Beach Pool in southeast Seattle, and the Queen Anne Pool will reopen to rentals only with a full reopening scheduled for January 2022.

Then on Sept. 13, the Southwest Pool and Madison Pool will reopen, and the Ballard Pool will follow on Oct. 18.

Evans Pool in the northwest part of the city is also slated to reopen this coming January.

SPR said that hours and reopening schedules are subject to change depending on whether or not hiring needs can be met.