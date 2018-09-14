A Seattle City Council committee has approved final transactions documents for a new entertainment and sports complex, likely paving the way for an NHL team to become an anchor tenant. The vote was 7-0.

The full council is expected to approve, on September 24, the Oak View Group's (OVG) plan to privately finance and build a $700 million New Arena at Seattle Center, a huge step in awarding an NHL expansion franchise to Seattle later this year.

Seattle City Council's Select Committee on Civic Arenas reviewed the proposal for months, a nearly two-year-long process that ultimately could lead to over a billion dollars in investment in the Emerald City. The stakes were clearly high, as evidenced by the people in the council chambers on Friday morning, including NHL Seattle’s CEO Tod Leiweke and Dave Tippett, OVG's Francesca Bodie and Lance Lopes and Seattle Center Director Robert Nellams.

Leiweke told the Seattle City Council and fans on Friday, "We will not let you down."

The committee's vote came one day after a deadline for an appeal of the environmental review of the mega-project, which was considered by some city hall staffers a bit of a surprise.

The Council and Executive branch have reviewed the possibility of a new building at the KeyArena site for nearly two years, ever since a failed vote on a street vacation request for a similar building in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood back in 2015.

The process gained steam after OVG, led by Tim Leiweke, announced it had an NHL investment group ready to make a bid on Seattle's behalf. That group, led by David Bonderman and Jerry Bruckheimer, has a $650 million bid for an expansion franchise to begin in 2020. The group, which calls itself the Seattle Hockey Partners, is slated to give a presentation to the NHL's executive committee eight days after the final council vote.

Seattle has discussed building a new sports arena ever since a Howard Schultz-led Sonics ownership group started lobbying for a new one back in 2006. Rejected, his group sold the franchise to another group led by Oklahoma City businessman Clay Bennett, who pitched building a publicly financed building in Renton. Rebuffed, he moved the team in 2008.

Since the move, there have been proposals to build in other places like the Pier 46, Tukwila, Bellevue, South Seattle, and SoDo. The expected green light would allow for construction to begin as early as October, but the city has included a clause to not allow demolition of the existing KeyArena until the NHL franchise is awarded.

OVG says it could open the New Arena by October of 2020. OVG will commit for 39 years to the Seattle Center site and spend $40 million on transportation mitigation. It's also committed $10 million to YouthCare, in addition to paying for the relocation of the businesses affected by the construction.

